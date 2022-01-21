Facebook tips lead to arrest made in burglary, criminal damage investigation

On January 19, 2022, Patrol Deputies responded to the 4000 block of LA 28 East in Pineville in reference to a burglary. Deputies spoke with the complainant who reported extensive damage to the property on the inside as well as the outside of the residence. Due to the extent of the damage, Detectives from the Tioga Sub-station responded to conduct their investigation. As detectives were processing the crime scene, they were able to gather evidence that led them to 3 different local businesses where they were able to get video surveillance footage of a possible suspect.

Once the images of the suspect was obtained, the pictures were released through the RPSO Facebook page and Detectives received numerous calls and tips of who the suspect may be.

On January 20th, 2022, two subjects came to the Tioga Sub-station to speak to detectives. The suspects, identified as Michael Ray Prince and Jeffrey Wilson Prince, both of Pineville, were taken into custody without incident and placed under arrest for Simple Burglary and Criminal Damage over $50,000 which is a felony. Later that day Detectives conducted a search warrant at 167 Hollowdale Drive, Pineville, where all of the stolen items were recovered and returned to the owner.

Michael Ray Prince and Jeffrey Wilson Prince were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Michael Ray Prince is being held on $20,000 bond and Jeffrey Wilson Prince, who was also booked on three counts contempt of court, is being held on a $20,450 bond.

Detectives say this is still an active investigation and if anyone has any more information about these crimes, please contact Detective Matt Dauzat, Criminal Investigations – Tioga, at 318-641-6010 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

Arrestee: Michael Ray Prince, 64

of Pineville, LA

Charges: Simple Burglary 14:62 (Felony)

Criminal Damage to Property Over $50,000.00 (Felony)

Arrestee: Jeffrey Wilson Prince, 60

of Pineville, LA

Charges: Simple Burglary 14:62 (Felony)

Criminal Damage to Property Over $50,000.00 (Felony)

3 counts contempt of court