Monday, August 3, 2020
Latest:
Source: Associated Press
Local Headlines 

Extra Food Stamp assistance

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is boosting food stamp assistance for some households for a sixth month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Department of Children and Family Services said people receiving food aid through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program who don’t receive the maximum amount for their household size will be moved to that highest amount in August.

The extra aid will be loaded onto the debit-style cards that food stamp recipients have on Aug. 21, the Department of Children and Family Services said.

That means a one-person household will receive $194 for the month, while a family of four will get $646.

The agency said it’s the sixth consecutive month that Louisiana food stamp recipients all will receive the max amount for their households, part of federal aid allowed because of the coronavirus and approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Louisiana has paid out $211 million in the extra food stamp benefits in the previous five months, the state’s family services department said.

You May Also Like

Inmated to be Charged with Simple Escape

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Dardenne Endorses John Bel Edwards for Governor

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Early Purchases Urged for Sept. 7 NSU Game

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Attention DISH subscribers. DISH may be removing KLAX-TV very soon and you will not be able to watch your favorite programming live on DISH. Call DISH now at 1-800-333-3474 and tell them not to remove KLAX-TV