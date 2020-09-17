Extra benefits will be coming to an end

The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has notified all agencies that the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) grant (the additional $300 per week payment) ends with the week ending September 5, 2020.

LWC received funding for the week ending August 29, 2020 on Sept. 11, and will begin processing immediately. However, funds will not appear until the next business day i.e. Monday Sept. 14.

The LWC has requested funding for week ending September 5, 2020.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) has paid qualified claimants who have certified $376 million from August 26, 2020 to September 11, 2020. As it pertains to LWA claimants, August 1 through August 22, 2020, 92% of claims have been paid.

As a reminder, here are some LWA quick facts that should be considered:

– LWA payments will not show up in claimants Helping Individuals Reach Employment (HiRE) dashboard. Individuals should check their bank accounts for the processing of payments.

– LWA payments may not process at the same time as other unemployment compensation. This is because LWA is not drawn down from state funds.

– Individuals need to continue filing their weekly certifications in order to receive unemployment compensation. Outside of this, individuals do not need to do anything in order to receive LWA.