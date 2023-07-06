Expect Air Travel Delays and Cancelations Due to Summer Weather

If you are planning on traveling by air this summer the director of Alexandria International Airport says to pack your patience as delayed or canceled flights are a possibility. ABC 31 News Joel Massey has more on what you can do to make sure your trip goes smoothly.

“Today’s a big day for me I’m going to South Carolina for basic training just to set myself up for bigger things in the future and just see where life takes me.”

Cameron Tolliver is embarking on a journey from the Alexandria International Airport that will launch his career in the Army. He is from Anchorage Alaska but has been visiting his parents in the Leesville area.

“The job I enlisted for is 92 Fox I’m a petroleum supply specialist so I’m going to be working with fuel and stuff like that but really just to start off I’m not making a lifetime career out of it this was just to kind of get off the ground and help with college because I do plan on going to college and studying psychology there.”

AEX is an important hub for the Army with soldiers flying to and from Fort Johnson in Leesville. AEX Director of Aviation Scott Gammel says summertime means summer storms all around the country that could affect flights.

“Even though we may not have bad weather here anywhere in the country if there’s bad weather there’s a reciprocating event and it snowballs and it could affect inbound and outbound flights in AEX.”

Gammel has some tips for air travelers to make their trip as smooth as possible.

“We always encourage our passengers to call well in advance the day of their flight to make sure there is no delays or cancelations. We encourage everybody to be here at least two hours prior to departure not just to go through security, security’s rather quick here, but because of these delays and cancelations that you are seeing throughout the United States right now.”

Another tip Gammel suggests is to download the app for your airline for up to the minute updates about your flight.

“Whenever you pack, please pack your patience because everybody’s trying to get to their destinations and being kind goes a long ways.”