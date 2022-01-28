Exchange student from Italy enjoying opportunity to live and learn in the South
NATCHITOCHES – Elisa Silicato found the perfect opportunity to explore her long-time interest in southern life and culture this spring as an exchange student at Northwestern State University.
Silicato is taking courses in French, English and Linguistics, American sign language and ballet. Each of the classes correspond to classes offered at her home university. She has found significant differences in the way classes are taught in Italy and the United States.