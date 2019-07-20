Excel Driving Academy opens in Alexandria

Excel Driving Academy, located on 3900 Sterkx Road, offers driving courses for teens who are learning to drive and adults that have never been licensed before.

The academy was joined by the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce today for a grand opening event and ribbon cutting.

They’ll offer their first course for teens beginning on July 29th. It will be a 38 hour course that will include 30 hours of classroom instruction and 8 hours behind the wheel.

You can learn more by finding Excel Driving Academy on Facebook.