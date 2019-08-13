Ex-fraternity brothers from LSU released from prison

Two ex-fraternity brothers involved in the hazing death of Maxwell Gruver in 2017 at LSU have been released after serving their prison sentences.

Ryan Isto and Sean-Paul Gott were released on August 10th after serving 30 days in prison with credit for time served according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Both pleaded no contest to misdemeanor hazing charges in September of 2018.

Maxwell Gruver died at the age of 18 after an alleged hazing incident at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity in 2017.

Ten individuals were arrested in connection to his death.