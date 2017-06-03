Get Buggy at 10th Annual Kent House Bug Day

The Kent Plantation House and the USDA Forest Service are pleased to present the 10th Annual Kent House Bug Day on Saturday, June 3, from 9am to 1p.m. Admission is $1.00 for ages 3 and up. The event sponsored by the Kent House, Southern Research Station, and Kisatchie National Forest will feature many different stations with hands-on opportunities for participants. The Cenla Amphibian and Reptile Enthusiasts (C.A.R.E.) will be displaying a variety of snakes, frogs, and salamanders at the popular Insectivore station and this year is adding a Pokémon Insect Scavenger Hunt. Kids will also learn valuable information at a new station, “Bugs that hurt,” along with the favorite stations of Big Bugs, Little Bugs, Louisiana Bugs, Night Insects, and the very favorite station, I Ate a Bug! The Cenla Beekeepers Association will be there with a live honeybee display and local honey to sample. To celebrate the 10th anniversary, special activities have been planned. A costume contest will be held and all are encouraged to wear their favorite insect costume. Prizes will be awarded. A ladybug release will occur at Noon. In addition to the costume contest, a coloring contest is also being held. Please visit the Kisatchie website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/kisatchie/ to download the coloring sheet and contest rules. The first 500 children will receive a special gift of bug tongs. Concessions will be available for purchase at the Hungry Caterpillar Café. Come enjoy a drink and popcorn while watching Disney’s “A Bug’s Life.”

For more details about Kent House Bug Day, call the Kent Plantation House at 318-487-5998 or the Kisatchie National Forest, Stacy Blomquist at 318-473-7242 or email her at sblomquist@fs.fed.us.