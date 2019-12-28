Evans Post Office Burglary

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public regarding the burglary of the Evans Post Office.

The interior door of the post office was pried open and numerous items of mail and parcels were stolen.

Several residential postal boxes were also pried open.

The perpetrator / perpetrators ransacked the interior of the post office and rummaged through desk drawers and filing cabinets.

VPSO traveled just over the Sabine River Bridge and met with Newton County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Cynthia Hall.

NCSO located several pieces of mail from the Evans post office as well as mail from the Bon Weir and Jasper Texas areas.

NCSO advised that the Bon Weir post office had also been burglarized.

VPSO is asking that anyone in the Evans area, who may have seen any suspicious activity at the post office, contact 337-238-1311 immediately. The incident would have taken place between the evening hours of December 24, 019 and the morning hours of December 26, 2019.

If anyone locates any discarded mail or a large number of empty postal parcels please contact VPSO immediately.

Anyone expecting a package from the Evans Post Office will need to contact the post office directly.