Saturday, June 29, 2019
Local Headlines 

Evangeline Parish man arrested for child pornography

Jojuana Phillips

An Evangeline Parish man has been arrested after an investigation by the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit-Alexandria Field Office revealed him to be in possession of child pornography.

49 year old Chad Manuel, of Basile, was arrested for charges related to possession and possible production of child pornography.

After investigators received a complaint regarding Manuel a search warrant was obtained and his residence was searched on June 27th.

Investigators found evidence of child pornography buried in containers of concrete that Manuel attempted to destroy and hide.

Manuel was booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail and the investigation is on-going.

No further details are available at this time.

