Eunice Man Dies in Crash While Fleeing Police

Louisiana State Police, JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH — A Eunice man died this morning in a single-vehicle crash while running from police.

On June 11, 2018, shortly after 7:00 a.m., a Kinder police officer observed a 2006 Ford Mustang commit a traffic violation. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Aaron M. Charlot of Eunice, chose not to stop. Charlot then attempted to elude officers by traveling at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

While traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Louisiana Highway 383, Charlot lost control of the vehicle he was driving about 2 miles north of Louisiana Highway 101. The vehicle traveled into a ditch on the east side of the highway, became airborne, and entered a thick wooded area striking several trees and bushes before coming to rest at about 7:15 a.m..

Charlot was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson Davis Parish Coroner’s Office. No one else was in the vehicle.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Charlot and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted the Kinder Police Department with the pursuit.

In 2018, Troop D has investigated 12 fatal crashes resulting in 12 deaths.