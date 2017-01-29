Ethiopian Faces Jail Time for Resisting Deportation
A federal jury in Alexandria convicts an Ethiopian national for refusing deportation. 30-year-old Henok Retta refused to be placed on a commercial flight back to his home country two times.
Sentencing is set for October. He faces up to four years in prison.
KLAX ABC 31 News 7/2/15
2 thoughts on “Ethiopian Faces Jail Time for Resisting Deportation”
Correction: to SHARE their land
If a person has been arrested twice for refusing to be deported to his country and would rather risk going to jail than returning to Ethiopia, then the state department should consider giving the person asylum in this country. Ask them to perform community service for 2 years, they must have a job and not get arrested for any crime. I think it is only humane. Our forefathers sought asylum in the U.S. From England and the Indians were gracious enough to star THEIR land and harvest with those seeking a new life. We should be as generous as the American Indians.
