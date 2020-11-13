Eta Weakens; Comfortable Temperatures Return

Tropical Storm Eta made its fourth landfall just to the south of Cedar Key, Florida, Thursday morning. Eta will continue to bring heavy rain and tropical-storm-force winds to northern Florida through this afternoon. Eta will begin to speed up as a cold front pushes the storm into the Atlantic. Eta will become a non-tropical cyclone as it moves into the northern Atlantic this weekend.

A recent cold front passage has brought comfortable temperatures back to Central Louisiana. Highs will reach the mid to upper-70s with much lower humidity values and plenty of sunshine. Another cold front will pass through on Sunday bringing fall-like weather back to the area as we begin next week.