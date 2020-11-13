Friday, November 13, 2020
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Eta Weakens; Comfortable Temperatures Return

Clay Smith 0 Comments

Tropical Storm Eta made its fourth landfall just to the south of Cedar Key, Florida, Thursday morning. Eta will continue to bring heavy rain and tropical-storm-force winds to northern Florida through this afternoon. Eta will begin to speed up as a cold front pushes the storm into the Atlantic. Eta will become a non-tropical cyclone as it moves into the northern Atlantic this weekend.

A recent cold front passage has brought comfortable temperatures back to Central Louisiana. Highs will reach the mid to upper-70s with much lower humidity values and plenty of sunshine. Another cold front will pass through on Sunday bringing fall-like weather back to the area as we begin next week.

You May Also Like

Winn Parish Issues Burn Ban

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Urania Man Arrested in Double Homicide Case

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Candidates Begin Qualifying for Fall Elections

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ATTENTION DISH customers, despite KLAX TV's best efforts to stay on the air, DISH is threatening to drop this channel. If this happens, you can no longer see your favorite programming live on DISH. Call dish today at 1-800-333-3474 and tell them to stop the blackouts!