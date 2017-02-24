Escapee Captured After Leap from Garage

RPSO – At approximately 11:17 am, deputies at the Rapides Parish Courthouse were alerted of an escapee in the parking garage who was being transported by another agency to Detention Center 1.

The escapee, identified as Foster Corey Payne, 19 of Alexandria, was being brought to DC-1 by Pineville Deputy City Marshals. Payne was handcuffed, had leg shackles, a waist restraint and was in an orange jumpsuit as he was being escorted to jail on the top lot. According to initial reports, Payne ran down the stairs in the parking garage and leaped from the second level to the ground floor. Patrol Deputies, Detectives and Pineville Deputy City Marshals quickly set up a perimeter and started searching the area. Some witnesses stated they thought he had left the garage area but as the search continued, the perimeter was reduced and he was located hiding in the back of a truck on the first floor of the garage. The truck he was hiding in had no connection with the escape.

Deputies took Payne into custody without further incident and he was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for two counts Simple Escape and Battery on a Police Officer. Payne remains in jail and no bond has been set at the time of this release.