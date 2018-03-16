Escapee Arrested After Burglary, Car Jacking, and Police Pursuit

Press Release – More charges have been filed as a result of Sheriff’s detectives continued investigation of the escape and capture of Brandon Wade Clark.

Just after 6:30 am on Thursday March 1st, 2018, Clark jumped a fence at Detention Center 2 (Transitional Work Facility) and ran from deputies. As deputies pursued Clark, according to the investigation, he circled back around and found an open business on John Allison Drive. At this location, Clark armed himself with a screwdriver he took from a breaking into a vehicle on the lot of the business (criminal damage, simple burglary) and confronted an employee outside the business (aggravated kidnapping). He then entered the business (criminal trespassing, aggravated burglary) with the employee. At this time, Clark forced the employee, with the screwdriver, to another part of the business (second count of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary) where keys to a vehicle were taken (armed robbery).

Clark then left the business in the Ford truck (carjacking) where not long after, a pursuit was initiated Troopers with the Louisiana State Police at Airbase Road and Old Boyce Road. The pursuit continued north on I-49 to the Rapides Station exit, onto LA Highway 1 and then north on LA Highway 1 into Natchitoches Parish. After being spiked by the Louisiana State Police on LA 1 near Lena, the suspect then crashed the truck (aggravated criminal damage) in a field off of LA Highway 3279 before fleeing on foot.

During the course of their investigation, detectives were able to determine sufficient evidence along with statements from victims that lead to arrest warrants that were obtained for Clark. Clark, located at Detention Center 3 since his arrest, was re-booked on the new warrants. Clark remains in jail at Detention Center 3, currently in solitary confinement.

Arrestee: Brandon Wade Clark, 33

Charges: Criminal Damage to Property

Simple Burglary

Criminal Trespassing

Two counts Aggravated Burglary

Two counts Aggravated Kidnapping

Armed Robbery

Carjacking

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property