Thursday, September 5, 2019
Local Headlines 

Escaped Sabine inmate found

Jojuana Phillips

26 year old Jonathan Enriquez, who escaped from the Sabine Parish Detention Center on August 21st, has been recaptured.

Enriquez was arrested on September 2, in Bossier City for theft and simple battery after he allegedly took items from Walmart without paying. He was later brought back to the Sabine Parish Detention Center where he was arrested on escape charges.

Jonathan Enriquez was serving a two-year sentence on a drug violation at the time of his escape and had been scheduled for release in October. He’s now also facing loss of good time credits through the Department of Corrections.

