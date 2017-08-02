Escaped Inmate Taken into Custody with Six Arrests for Assisting Escape

Press Release – On Monday, July 24th at approximately 9 pm, an inmate, identified as Kenneth Dewayne Johnson, escaped custody as he was being brought to Detention Center 1 from Detention Center 3.

Detectives, Corrections Security and members of the U S Marshals Violent Offender Task Force tracked Johnson to Lafayette, LA where he was taken into custody without incident by Lafayette Police Department at approximately 3:15 am Wednesday morning during a traffic stop.

Sheriff’s detectives began investigating the incident from its onset and through their investigation, they were able to arrest several suspects for assisting Johnson after his escape. The six additional suspects were subsequently arrested on various charges below.

Arrestee: Kenneth Dewayne Johnson, 37, Alexandria, LA Remains in jail NO BOND

Charges: Simple Escape, Criminal Conspiracy, Obstruction of Justice

Arrestee: Charles Edward Jones, 43, Alexandria, LA Remains in jail $150,000.00 bond

Charges: Accessory After the Fact, Criminal Conspiracy, Obstruction of Justice

Arrestee: Gabriel Latashia Perkins Jones , 39, Alexandria, LA Released on a $25,000.00 bond

Charges: Accessory After the Fact, Criminal Conspiracy, Obstruction of Justice

Arrestee: Shambreka Quinet Allen Barton, 31, Pineville, LA Remains in jail on a $25,000.00 bond

Charges: Accessory After the Fact, Criminal Conspiracy, Obstruction of Justice

Arrestee: Fantascia Adora Johnson,33, Alexandria, LA Released on a $25,000.00 bond

Charges: Accessory After the Fact, Criminal Conspiracy, Obstruction of Justice

Arrestee: Terry Lynn Parker, 36, Alexandria, LA Being held on Parole Violation

Charges: Accessory After the Fact, Criminal Conspiracy, Obstruction of Justice, Parole Violation

Arrestee: Mozell Smith, 49, Alexandria, LA Being held on Parole Violation

Charges: Accessory After the Fact, Criminal Conspiracy, Obstruction of Justice, Parole Violation