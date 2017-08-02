Local Headlines Top Stories 

Escaped Inmate Taken into Custody with Six Arrests for Assisting Escape

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment
Charles Edward Jones
Fantascia Adora Johnson
Terry Lynn Parker

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Press Release – On Monday, July 24th at approximately 9 pm, an inmate, identified as Kenneth Dewayne Johnson, escaped custody as he was being brought to Detention Center 1 from Detention Center 3. 

Detectives, Corrections Security and members of the U S Marshals Violent Offender Task Force tracked Johnson to Lafayette, LA where he was taken into custody without incident by Lafayette Police Department at approximately 3:15 am Wednesday morning during a traffic stop.

Mozell Smith
Shambreka Quinet Allen Barton
Gabriel Latashia Perkins Jones

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sheriff’s detectives began investigating the incident from its onset and through their investigation, they were able to arrest several suspects for assisting Johnson after his escape.  The six additional suspects were subsequently arrested on various charges below.

Arrestee:             Kenneth Dewayne Johnson, 37, Alexandria, LA       Remains in jail NO BOND

Charges:              Simple Escape, Criminal Conspiracy, Obstruction of Justice

 

Arrestee:             Charles Edward Jones, 43, Alexandria, LA        Remains in jail $150,000.00 bond

Charges:              Accessory After the Fact, Criminal Conspiracy, Obstruction of Justice

 

 

Arrestee:             Gabriel Latashia Perkins Jones , 39, Alexandria, LA      Released on a $25,000.00 bond

Charges:              Accessory After the Fact, Criminal Conspiracy, Obstruction of Justice

 

 

Arrestee:             Shambreka Quinet Allen Barton, 31, Pineville, LA        Remains in jail on a $25,000.00 bond       

Charges:              Accessory After the Fact, Criminal Conspiracy, Obstruction of Justice

 

 

Arrestee:             Fantascia Adora Johnson,33, Alexandria, LA          Released on a $25,000.00 bond

Charges:             Accessory After the Fact, Criminal Conspiracy, Obstruction of Justice

 

 

Arrestee:             Terry Lynn Parker, 36, Alexandria, LA             Being held on Parole Violation

Charges:              Accessory After the Fact, Criminal Conspiracy, Obstruction of Justice, Parole Violation

 

Arrestee:             Mozell Smith, 49, Alexandria, LA               Being held on Parole Violation

Charges:             Accessory After the Fact, Criminal Conspiracy, Obstruction of Justice, Parole Violation

 

You May Also Like

Insurance Commissioner Reminds LA Homeowners of Katrina Rebate

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Insurance Commissioner Reminds LA Homeowners of Katrina Rebate

Pineville Police Searching for 2 Runaways

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Pineville Police Searching for 2 Runaways

The Trumps go to Washington

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on The Trumps go to Washington

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *