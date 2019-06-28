Escaped inmate located after escaping in May

33 year old Glynn McCoy, who reportedly escaped from Detention Center #2 on May 20th, has been located. Along with 29 year old Quintin Fields, who allegedly assisted McCoy while he was on the run.

The two were located around 1 a.m. in the Alexandria area by RPSO Corrections Security Investigators and members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force.

When authorities located McCoy and Fields they found Fields to be in possession of what appeared to be counterfeit money and drug paraphernalia.

After both were taken into custody, Fields got away from deputies, but was quickly located. Both were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

Charges:

Glynn McCoy

-Simple Escape from a DOC Facility

Quintin Fields

-Felony Accessory After the Fact

-Simple Escape

-Resisting a Police Officer with Force of Violence

-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

-Monetary Instrument Abuse