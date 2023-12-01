EPA Announces $565,000 to Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana for Recycling Infrastructure Projects as Part of America Recycles Day

DALLAS, TEXAS (November 30, 2023) –In conjunction with America Recycles Day, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana will receive $565,000 in Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling grants for Tribes and Intertribal Consortia to expand recyling infrastructure. As part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, a key pillar of Bidenomics, these grants will expand education for waste management systems across the state.

“Today, on America Recycles Day, we are putting historic recycling investments into communities, made possible by President Biden’s Investing in America agenda,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Two years ago today, the President signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and with it, unleashed unprecedented funding to enable Tribes and communities to update recycling and composting infrastructure, while also advancing education programs to increase recycling rates and reduce waste.”

“The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana maintains a robust list of services for its small but strong community. With this grant, its recycling facility will be able to serve even more of the surrounding area and contribute to a more sustainable future for the Tribe,” said Regional Administrator Dr. Earthea Nance.

The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana’s grant will go toward increasing recycling collection and improving materials management infrastructure by expanding the Tribe’s recycling program. By repairing existing storage facilities and developing a new recycling center, the recycling drop-off center will be more accessible to neighboring communities.

These grants reflect the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to tackling environmental justice and the climate crisis. Many communities with environmental justice concerns carry a disproportionate environmental and human health burden from waste management. As part of President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, 100% of the funding allocated in EPA’s SWIFR for Tribes grants and 74% of the funding allocated in the REO grants will benefit underserved and overburdened communities. Increasing recycling is also an important way to reduce pollution because natural resource extraction and processing make up half of all global greenhouse gas emissions that drive the climate crisis. Recycling reduces the need to extract resources such as timber, water, and minerals for new products.

Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling Grants for Tribes and Intertribal Consortia

The SWIFR grants for Tribes and Intertribal Consortia will enable Tribes to make improvements to their recycling and waste management systems, meeting Congress’ goal to create a stronger, more resilient, and cost-effective U.S. municipal solid waste recycling system. EPA has announced the selection of 59 selectees to receive over $60 million through the program.

For a list of the 59 selected grant selectees for the Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling for Tribes and Intertribal Consortia funding, please visit: EPA’s Recipients and Selectees webpage.

America Recycles Day

Today marks both the 29th America Recycles Day, the second anniversary of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the second anniversary of EPA’s National Recycling Strategy. The National Recycling Strategy was the first in a series of EPA strategies devoted to building a circular economy – one that reduces material use, redesigns materials, products, and services to be less resource intensive, and recaptures “waste” as a resource to manufacture new materials and products.

To build upon the goals of the recycling strategy, EPA released the Draft National Strategy to Prevent Plastic Pollution for public comment in April. The Draft Strategy outlines steps to reduce pollution during production, improve management of plastic materials throughout product lifecycles, and encourage actions to keep plastics out of national waterways and the environment. Future strategies will address food waste and electronics.

EPA also recently announced over $105 million for the selectees of the historic SWIFR grants for states and communities. These improvements will support a circular economy, help lower greenhouse gas emissions, as more efficient waste management systems are key to reducing energy consumption and the need for raw materials, while rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure, powered by well-paying jobs that don’t require four-year degrees.

