Entire Community Invited to Attend Military Appreciation Parade in Leesville

PRESS RELEASE – LEESVILLE — Members of the community are invited to attend a Military Appreciation Parade and Welcome Home Troops Celebration Saturday, July 14, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in Historic Downtown Leesville.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. on North Third Street and ends at the VFW on South Third Street. Music, drinks and food will be available at the Third Street Market. About 600 Fort Polk Soldiers will march in the parade.

Please show your support for our Soldiers: Cheer, wave flags, clap as they march by — let them know how you appreciate them and their family members for their service and sacrifices.

The event is hosted by the Military Affairs Committee of the Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce. For more information about the event call (337) 238-0349 or email chambervernonparish@hotmail.com.

FOR THE MEDIA: If you wish to cover this event, please contact Kim Reischling, Fort Polk Public Affairs Office. There will be a press conference at 9 a.m. July 14 in front of the Leesville Courthouse with several state and local VIPs before the parade kicks-off. VIP and media parking will be available close to the event, and we’ll help facilitate your coverage of the activities. Please let me know as soon as possible if you’d like to cover, so I can get your name on the list for a parking pass.

We’ll be giving you more details in a separate media advisory July 6. In the meantime, feel free to call me with questions.