Entered a Boyce Residence While Homeowner was Home

Press Release – On July 17, 2017, deputies responded to a complaint in the 200 block of Mudge Rd., Boyce, in reference to a Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling.

Upon deputies arrival, contact was made with the complainant who stated a male subject entered his residence without permission and the complainant had to threaten the subject to leave by calling the Sheriff’s Office. The responding deputies took the report and attempted to locate the unknown subject but were unable to do so.

The detectives from the Boyce Sub-station were assigned the case and during the course of their investigation the unknown subject was identified as William Lawrence Bynog, Jr. from the Cotile area. From witnesses statements, detectives established sufficient probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for one count of Trespassing and one count of Unauthorized Entry of Inhabited Dwelling.

On Tuesday, July 18th at approximately 5:30 pm, a citizen called the Boyce Sub-station to report a sighting of Bynog, Jr. near the Cotile Baptist Church. Patrol Deputies responded and Bynog, Jr. was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked on the active warrants.

At the time of this release, Bynog, Jr. remains in jail on a $10,250.00 bond.

Arrestee: William Lawrence Bynog, Jr., 32, Boyce, LA

Charges: Trespassing, Unauthorized Entry of Inhabited Dwelling