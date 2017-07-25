Alexandria Man Arrested for Stealing Payroll Checks

Press Release – On July 8th , 2017, deputies responded to a business in the 3300 block of LA 112 in reference to what was first reported as just a theft. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the complainant who advised that a subject, later identified as Dewayne Byrd, also known as Dewayne Fisher, had came to the business enquiring about employment.

Byrd was advised to come back on Monday and speak to the person who did the hiring. After Byrd left the office, the manager discovered some payroll checks missing and another employee reported missing a money order out of his vehicle. Sheriff’s detectives were assigned the case and began their investigation.

Shortly into their investigation, detectives contacted local businesses to review video footage of customers attempting to cash checks. Detectives found two local businesses that showed a subject fitting Byrd’s description attempting to cash the payroll checks and attempting to get a refund on the money order. With this video evidence, detectives were able to obtain warrants for Byrd’s arrest.

On July 18th , 2017, deputies, with the assistance of Lecompte P.D. officers, located and arrested Byrd at a residence in LeCompte.

Byrd was taken into custody without incident booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for four counts of theft < $750, three counts of Forgery and one count of Vehicle Burglary.

Arrestee: Dewayne Byrd, 28, Alexandria, LA

Charge: four count Theft < $750, three counts Forgery, one count Vehicle Burglary