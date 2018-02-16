Local Headlines Top Stories 

England Authority Director Resigns

There’s been a shake-up at the England Authority which runs the Alexandria International Airport. Long-time Director Jon Grafton has resigned along with his second in command, Ronnie Hair.

Grafton, who has served for 24 years, resigned yesterday, and Hair sent in his note today, saying they had served together and would leave together.

That will officially happen May 1st, but they will leave next month, taking paid medical leave.

The authority meets Thursday afternoon at 4:30 to name an interim director, who is expected to be long-time Airport Director Scott Gammel.

Authority President Scott Linzay says Gammel can do both jobs on a temporary basis if he’s given assistance.

The 64-year-old Grafton has issued a news release with his resignation letter and a list of his accomplishments (pdf download).

