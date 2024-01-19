England Airpark welcomes Ucore Rare Metals

The company expects to create 100 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of more than $50,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 298 additional new indirect jobs, for a total of 398 new jobs in the Central Region.

Founded in 2006, Ucore Rare Metals is becoming a leader in Rare Earth Element (REE) processing. The company acquired Innovation Metals Corp. in 2020 and is commercializing its proprietary RapidSX™ critical metals separation technology. With commercial demonstration set for Q4-2023, Ucore aims to deploy RapidSX™ in its first commercial processing facility (“Strategic Metals Complex” or “SMC”) in North America by early 2025. Ucore continues to advance its original Bokan HREE Project in Southeast Alaska at measured paces, without distracting from its immediate focus of rare earth processing. Visit https://ucore.com/ for more information.

Ucore plans to import thousands of metric tons of high-purity rare earth feedstocks to its Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex through the Port of New Orleans from regions around the globe. The facility will then deploy Ucore’s critical metals separation technology to produce the materials for industrial rare earth permanent magnets used in EV motors and to generate electricity from wind turbines.

The rare earth elements are a set of 17 metallic elements often found together in geologic deposits across the world and are often referred to as rare earth metals. They are also referred to as rare earth oxides when chemically combined with oxygen and used to make rare earth metals, alloys and magnets.