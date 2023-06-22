England Airpark Launches Survey to Collect Feedback for Strategic Planning Effort Informing Future Development

Alexandria, LA (June 19, 2023) – England Airpark is asking community members to

participate in a survey aimed at gathering feedback on the current state of the airpark and

potential industrial, recreational, and future air service opportunities. The survey will play

a critical role in informing the airpark’s strategic planning efforts and shaping future

development at the airpark and within the region.

As a former airbase redeveloped into a dynamic multimodal commerce center and

master-planned community, England Airpark is a hub for economic activity and one of

Central Louisiana’s most well-rounded quality of place assets. The 3,600-acre site is

home to the Alexandria International Airport (AEX), a diverse range of businesses and

industries, a golf course, a retirement community, general housing, and various operating

facilities such as warehouses, distribution spaces, and general and commercial aviation

support facilities.

To support the airpark’s growth and alignment with the needs of the local community,

England Airpark has initiated a strategic planning process to develop a comprehensive

long-term growth plan for the airpark focused on identifying areas of opportunity and

improvement. The airpark has engaged Emergent Method, a Louisiana-based

management consulting firm with extensive experience in strategic planning and

economic development, to support the process.

The survey aims to engage and gain insight from community stakeholders, including local

residents, economic development partners, businesses, airpark tenants, and other

individuals with interest in the airpark, to help inform England Airpark’s strategic planning

process.

Responses to the survey will be sent directly to Emergent Method, the Louisiana-based

management consulting firm assisting England Airpark with this strategic planning effort.

All surveys are anonymous and results will be shared with England Airpark in a summary

report combining all individual responses.

The survey should take approximately 10 minutes to complete and can found on England

Airpark’s website at http://www.englandairpark.org/. The survey will remain open until Friday,

July 7.