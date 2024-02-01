England Airpark launches 15-year strategic plan for economic development

England Airpark now has a plan to make better use of the old air base to bring in new income and new jobs to Central Louisiana. ABC News Reporter Joel Massey shows us how this makeover aims to breathe new life into the property and how it could benefit everyone.

England Airpark conducted 50 interviews and reviewed 8-hundred survey responses to come up with this roadmap for future development. Experts also looked at the potential economic impact and how much it could mean in local tax revenue.

Blake Chatlain of Red River Bank says the airpark is a key asset in the region.

“I think if you look around the state of Louisiana this is one of the best assets for economic development anywhere in our state. And I think Central Louisiana is really poised to be able to continue to grow and to do that I think we need England Authority hitting on all cylinders.”

The plan calls for seven strategic priorities to accomplish over the next 15 years.

Reinforce England Airpark as a primary economic driver Attract new business and partnerships across the Airpark Keep and grow airline service at the airport. Look for and grow federal investment Help the Airpark grow as a leading economic driver Enhance quality of life at the Airpark And get government, finance, and operation of the property on the same page.

England Airpark Executive Director Ralph Hennessy says the makeover will build on the many changes already in place at the airpark.

“We’ve been able to repurpose a number of buildings that were here from the military. We’ve built a brand new terminal about 15 years ago certainly air traffic move from over at Esler Field back in the early 90s.”

Chatlain calls the new strategic plan a fresh start to give people a fresh look at the airpark.

“I think it’s a very exciting plan that really kind of puts England Authority on a map to continue to grow and improve which is so important to our region.”

He says the goal is to see the economy of the airpark and Central Louisiana take off.

