England Airpark Creates a Master Plan for Cenla

Every 10 years, the airport provides a master plan over a 20-year span.

This provides a roadmap for projects that need to be funded.

Executive Director Sandra Mcquain tells us how the plan will bring us economic development to Cenla.

Sandra McQuain is excited to be a part of the future of aviation.

The Master Plan includes building facilities for aviators.

The ACE Initiative was created to attract students to the aviation industry.

Philip Jufko helped to design this plan to improve the facilites.

The plan includes projects to extend the runways and add hangar space.

He is proud to create activities that bring people together.

This plan will expand the terminal to make traveling easier and more secure for passengers.