Energetic Demons open spring practice

NATCHITOCHES – The energy and enthusiasm the Northwestern State football team brought to the opening workout of spring practice impressed head coach Brad Laird.

The Demons went through a 22-period workout Thursday afternoon, the first of 15 spring practices and scrimmages that will culminate with the 31st annual Joe Delaney Bowl on March 21.

“It was good to be out here,” said Laird, whose third season at the helm of his alma mater begins Sept. 3 at home against Incarnate Word. “Being able to get out here and put a helmet on and put a football in their hands is what it’s about. The guys had a lot of good enthusiasm for the first day. It’s about being consistent through 22 periods.”

Northwestern State’s first workout of the spring lasted a little more than an hour and a half as it turns its attention to the 2020 season.

The Demons worked out in helmets and shorts as they will Friday before entering the first workout in pads Saturday morning.

After the workout, Laird reiterated the importance of consistency to his squad.

“That’s the thing we want to see as a staff,” he said. “We want to identify the starters, identify the depth in all three phases. We need to be consistent with what we do. When we look at the film, we’ll not only look at the Xs and Os, we’ll look to make sure the effort is there through 22 periods.

“As we look at the things we did well and we look at the mistakes we made, we’ll move forward to continue to correct those mistakes, because install two will be here (Friday), and we don’t want to be left behind.”

Northwestern State returns to practice at 2:45 p.m. Friday before a 10 a.m. Saturday workout completes the first week of spring practice.