Emma Cother becomes first RRAC weekly award winner in LCU Volleyball program history

WACO, Texas – The Louisiana Christian University volleyball program can add another first to its fantastic Labor Day weekend as setter Emma Cother has earned the distinguished honor of being the first Wildcat to claim a Red River Athletic Conference weekly award since joining the league in 2021 by collecting Setter of the Week.

Cother, a sophomore from Carencro, Louisiana, averaged 9.20 assists per set with a total of 46 helpers despite not playing at all in one of the team’s six sets.

The five-foot-six Teurlings Catholic alum tied her career-high for kills on Friday afternoon against Jarvis Christian, spiking three balls into the hardwood floor.

For the weekend, she also recorded nine digs (1.8 p/s), 4.5 points (0.90 p/s), a block (0.20 p/s), and an ace (0.20 p/s).

Cother and the Cats will look to replicate their success this coming weekend as they open Red River Conference play versus JCC once again, on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at noon in Hawkins, Texas.