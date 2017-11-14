LSU Executive Education to Offer Emerging Leaders Program for Central Louisiana

BATON ROUGE – LSU Executive Education will offer a Central Louisiana Emerging Leaders/Rising Stars Program beginning in January 2018. The program will be held at Crest Industries in Pineville. The deadline to register is Dec. 5, 2017.

The seven-month Central Louisiana Rising Stars Program is designed for emerging leaders who are employed in organizations located in or around central Louisiana. The program will help organizations improve employee retention, develop a pipeline of future leaders, and groom high-performing employees for growth. Registrants may choose to enroll in the learning modules, professional business coaching component, or both opportunities.

The learning modules include six days of face-to-face professional development as well as online personality and aptitude assessments. Participants will complete the DISC Behaviors Personality assessment, Emotional Intelligence assessment, and Leadership 2.0 assessment. Learning module schedule and topics:

Jan. 19, 2018 DiSC Behaviors Personality assessment

Feb. 16, 2018 Leadership Excellence and Emotional Intelligence

March 23, 2018 Branding as a Leader and Presentation Skills

April 20, 2018 Business Finance and Building Your Business Case

May 18, 2018 Mastering Influence and Effective Negotiations

June 15, 2018 Strategic Decision Making, Innovation and Project Management/Contract Review

All sessions are held from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. at Crest Industries, 4725 LA-28 in Pineville.

The coaching component includes:

One-on-one ​professional ​business ​coaching

Supervisor ​participation ​in ​coaching

Written individualized ​professional ​development ​plan

Individualized ​review ​of ​DISC ​personality ​tool and emotional ​intelligence assessment ​results

Optional: 360-assessment completion and coaching debrief

This program is an approved continuing professional development program with the Louisiana Professional Engineering and Land Surveying Board (LAPELS). It also meets the HR Certification Institute’s criteria to be pre-approved for recertification credit.

For more information on the Central Louisiana Rising Stars Program, or to register for the program, visit executive.lsu.edu or call 225-578-5516.

About LSU Executive Education For more than 50 years, LSU Executive Education has prepared individuals and organizations to meet the challenges of a changing workplace and economy. Focusing on professional development in leadership and business, Executive Education partners with organizations who believe the key to sustainability is investing in their most valuable resource—people. Visit executive.lsu.edu for more information about non-credit and non-degree programs.

Connect with us on LinkedIn (LSU Executive Education).