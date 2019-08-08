Thursday, August 8, 2019
Local Headlines 

Elizabeth woman arrested in first degree murder case

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

A first degree murder arrest has been made after deputies responded to a call in Elizabeth yesterday about a deceased male.

31 year old Kristina Hoffpauir, of Elizabeth, was arrested for first degree murder after detectives identified her as a suspect and were able to develop sufficient probable cause to obtain a warrant for her arrest.

Deputies identified the deceased male as 81 year old Sherwood Doyle, who was an acquaintance of Hoffpauir.

Foul play was suspected in Doyle’s death.

Hoffpauir was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center with a $500,000 bond.

