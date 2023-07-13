Elizabeth Vidos “Lady Chops” Brings the Sound of Music to Children Through Drums

Louisiana based drummer and performer Lady Chops travels across the country to bring the joy of music to children. This week she is coming back home to visit kids at Rapides Parish Library.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on what inspires her to keep drumming.

Elizabeth Vidos has always marched to the beat of her own drum.

“I grew up in Morgan City, Louisiana, way down in Cajun country. And so, we always had the Mardi Gras parades and the marching bands, and so I knew I wanted to play music one day.”

After college, she spent years touring with STOMP, a New York music group.

“I got the rhythm. I just like I just like movement; I like motion and I like it. You know, being physical and drums is a very physical instrument. So, it makes me feel happy. I think that I chose percussion because I never, ever get bored.”

Vidos travels to libraries to bring people together through the sound of music.

“This year’s summer reading theme is all together now, and I love the idea of us all meeting back at the libraries and we’re doing drum circles and just ultimately reconnecting through music.”

Vidos says playing music can be beneficial to a child’s mental and emotional growth.

“I always tell parents it’s very important to start your kids when they’re still sitting on the floor. You can put little bongos down there, you know, you can get a little rain stick, little egg shakers, and they’ll start forming these musical connections and it helps with development.”

She says teaching kids how to play drums brings her joy and purpose.

“I talk to kids all the time about having to put the screens down. Sometimes we like looking at that stuff, but if you put it down and you commit to something that you want to be good at one day, you can be the best.”

This year, she played for the New Orleans Jazz Fest and has no plans of slowing down.

Her next show is at the Westside Regional Library on July 14th at 10 AM.