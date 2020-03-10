Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Eliminating economic barriers for women grows economies

A White House initiative hopes to reach 50 million women across the developing world by 2025.

“We can work to empower millions of women to lift their families out of poverty, to grow the economies in their country, to reduce dependence, and to deliver on the promise of greater peace and prosperity,” White House adviser Ivanka Trump said February 12 to mark the first anniversary of the White House’s Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative (W-GDP).

Since its launch, W-GDP has reached over 12 million women — and that number promises to grow, Trump said at the U.S. State Department.

To see the full story from the U.S. State Dept: https://share.america.gov/eliminating-economic-barriers-for-women-grows-economies/

