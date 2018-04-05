Eleven Arrested for Smuggling Illegal Contraband into a Penal Facility

Press Release – Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force Agents and Natchitoches Detention Center Deputies arrest several inmates and others on charges of smuggling illegal contraband into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

According to a Task Force official, these arrests were a result of a long term investigation into several inmates attempting to smuggle illegal contraband into the NPDC. This contraband included cell phones, tobacco products, Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Synthetic Marijuana

In January of 2018 NPDC officials contacted the NMJDTF in reference to inmates planning to smuggle contraband into the NPDC with the help of numerous subjects on the outside. On 2/6/2018 NPDC deputies intercepted a package containing Synthetic Marijuana, tobacco, a cell phone and Methamphetamine that was brought to the NPDC and placed in a trash can inside the visitation area bathroom.

As a result of the investigation several NPDC inmates including Lemont Dorsey, Antoine Mitchell, and Terrance King were all charged with 3 counts of Principal to Introduction of Contraband into a Penal facility for their part in planning the smuggling of contraband on 2/6/2018.

NMJDTF agents continued to investigate and were able to identify numerous citizens located in Natchitoches who were recruited by the above NPDC inmates to assist them in smuggling the contraband into the NPDC on 2/6/2018. Agents arrested the following individuals:

Ashley Lonique Kilpatrick B/F 26 – 3 counts of Introduction of contraband into a penal facility for bringing in a package containing illegal contraband and placing it in a trash can at the NPDC.

Mary Losee W/F 34 – 3 counts of Principal to Introduction of contraband into a penal facility for collecting and packaging illegal contraband that was brought into the NPDC and providing 3 way calls for inmates in the NPDC where they were able to communicate and plan to have the contraband smuggled into NPDC on 2/6/2018.

Christyn L. Babineaux B/F 18 – 3 counts of Principal to Introduction of contraband into a penal facility for providing transportation that brought a package which contained illegal contraband smuggled into NPDC on 2/6/2018.

Megan Burks B/F 19 – 3 counts of Principal to Introduction of contraband into a penal facility for arranging transportation that brought illegal contraband into the NPDC on 2/6/2018.

Earl King B/M 24 – 3 counts of Principal to Introduction of contraband into a penal facility for obtaining and providing illegal contraband taken into NPDC on 2/6/2018 namely Synthetic Marijuana, cell phone, and Methamphetamine.

– Distribution of CDS I (Synthetic Marijuana) by providing synthetic marijuana to a suspect who smuggled the CDS into NPDC on 2/6/2018.

– Distribution of CDS II (Methamphetamine) by providing methamphetamine to a suspect who smuggled the CDS into NPDC on 2/6/2018.

Sonja King B/F 45 – 3 counts of Principal to Introduction of contraband into a penal facility for providing 3 way calls for inmates in the NPDC to be able to communicate and plan smuggling contraband into NPDC on 2/6/2018.

Kourtney King B/F 20 – 3 counts of Principal to Introduction of contraband into a penal facility for obtaining and providing illegal contraband taken into the NPDC on 2/6/2018 namely synthetic marijuana, cell phone, and methamphetamine.

NPDC inmate Lemont Dorsey B/M 25 – 3 counts of Principal to Introduction of contraband into a penal facility for arranging transportation for suspects who brought illegal contraband into the NPDC on 2/6/2018.

NPDC inmate Antoine Mitchell B/M 31 – 3 counts of Principal to Introduction of contraband into a penal facility for orchestrating and planning the smuggling of illegal contraband into the NPDC on 2/6/2018.

NPDC inmate Terrance King B/M 26 – 3 counts of Principal to Introduction of contraband into a penal facility for orchestrating and planning the smuggling of illegal contraband into the NPDC on 2/6/2018.

NPDC inmate Marlon Rachal B/M – 3 counts of Principal to Introduction of contraband into a penal facility for orchestrating and planning the smuggling of illegal contraband into the NPDC on 2/6/2018.

It is important that the public be aware that any part one might play in the smuggling of illegal contraband into a penal facility can result in their arrest. This can include and is not limited to: providing 3 way calls where plans are made in order to elude law enforcement, purchasing and packaging illegal contraband to be smuggled into the NPDC, accepting payment for obtaining contraband or providing 3 way calls for inmates, obtaining Green Dot or Money Pack cash cards and placing money on inmates’ accounts for illegal services or providing transportation for contraband items to be smuggled into a penal facility.

The Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force will thoroughly investigate the crime of smuggling contraband into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and all vehicles and persons that enter the facility are subject to search at anytime. This safety measure is crucial in order to provide a safe environment for both employees and inmates at the facility. It is a felony to bring weapons, narcotics or any other contraband on to the grounds of the NPDC.

The Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force would like to thank the Citizens of Natchitoches for their support. Many times an investigation begins with a simple phone call or tip from a concerned citizen. For this reason the Task Force encourages all citizens to report any crimes in their neighborhoods anonymously by calling 318-357-2248, The Natchitoches Police Department, or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Office.