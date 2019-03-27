Elementary School to receive 1,000 new books thanks to the Magic of Storytelling

Public education is underfunded—31 states spend less on public education in this day and age than they did a decade ago.



And books and educational resources can be difficult to obtain for low income families and schools in rural areas.



That’s why Disney and First Book, a non-profit organization, started a campaign called the Magic of Storytelling.



The campaign provides brand new books to children in need in communities across the nation.



As an ABC affiliate station, KLAX TV has decided to participate in the campaign and provide a thousand books to a local elementary school—North Bayou Rapides Elementary.



“With our demographics of the students, one through third grade, they don’t get to go to a library during the summer and pick out books; a lot of times this is the only time they get to read; so us getting to give them a book that way they’ll have it at their house and be able to practice reading during the summer or on weekends; or having somebody read with them at home is very important…” said Assistant Principal Jennifer Winn.



Disney Publishing, First Book and ABC are inviting everyone to join the seventh annual Magic of Storytelling Campaign.



You can promote the campaign until the 31st of March by posting a “Shelfie”, in front of a bookshelf or with your favorite book, on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #MagicofStorytelling and Disney will donate a new book to First Book.



First Book is a non-profit organization providing affordable new books to educators who serve kids in need.



