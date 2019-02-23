Saturday, February 23, 2019
Election Day, Saturday Feb. 23rd

Tomorrow is election day in Louisiana, and 2 races are on some Rapides Parish ballots for State House District Seats. District 26:  Franklin vs Larvadain, District 27:  Johnson vs Kretzsinger. These are unexpired terms, in District 26 between Sandra Franklin and Ed Larvadain III and in District 27 between Mike Johnson and Richard Kretzsinger. Polls are open early tomorrow morning at 7 and will closed tomorrow night at 8. For more information, go to the web site www.geauxvote.com — that’s go vote.

