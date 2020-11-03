Election Day reminders

In preparation for Tuesday’s Presidential General and Open Congressional Primary Election, Secretary Ardoin encourages voters to remember:

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.

Voters may also utilize the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent election information. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.

Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.

Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport or a digital license via LA Wallet). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit but will be allowed to vote.

Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov.

Due to Hurricane’s Laura and Delta, some polling locations have been relocated. Those locations can be found here. Due to Hurricane Zeta, two Lafourche Parish polling locations have moved. Those locations can be found here. Again, voters are encouraged to use voterportal.sos.la.gov, GeauxVote mobile or call our elections hotline at 800.883.2805 to find their polling location.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and voting machines between each voter. Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required.