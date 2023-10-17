Election 2023: Landry Wins Governor’s Race Outright, Voters and Local Radio Host Weigh in

The voters have spoken, choosing candidates for state and local offices and sending others to a runoff. As ABC 31 News reporter Joel Massey explains, the decisions on the future of Louisiana comes amid low voter turnout.

Jody Mitchell is a software engineer who keeps his eye on politics in Louisiana. He says that everyone should be informed and get out to vote.

“If you don’t voice your opinion, you don’t necessarily the opportunity to have those outcomes that you are looking for.”

Mitchell works to connect people with intellectual and developmental disabilities with job opportunities so state funding for those programs is important to him. He was not surprised at the low voter turnout of less than 36 percent for this election and says that people may feel that their vote doesn’t count.

“No matter what happens things are going to be the same. I think to some extent from a political perspective whether democrat or republican, people’s views are that nothing really changes.”

In Central Louisiana races, voters said they sought out candidates who say they’ll do the most good for the most people.

Ronald Goudeau said, “I’m supporting Wood for sheriff because he’s the real deal Hollifield. He doesn’t only care just for one part of the parish. He cares about the whole parish. He’s a man of his word and he’s fair.”

In Winn Parish voters are sending Sheriff Cranford Jordan into a runoff with Parish President and logger Josh McAllister.

And in Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain won his race, getting 80 percent of the vote, defeating challenger Kenny Chandler.

Statewide polling data shows that Shawn Wilson, the lone democrat in the governor’s race, was not able to get out the democrat vote, especially among African American voters, and that Jeff Landry led a successful advertising campaign especially in areas of the state with large black populations.

Local host of KSYL radio’s Talk Back morning show Al Quartemont says the win by Landry says something significant about democrats.

“Jeff Landry emerges without having to go into a runoff which I think shocked or surprised a lot of people, but I wasn’t all that surprised in fact on the air I had predicted that was a possibility because I just don’t think there was a lot of excitement for the democratic candidate.”

Quartemont said the contentious Trump – Biden election of 2020 and a mistrust of the process might have been a reason why Louisianians stayed home this time.

“I think a lot of voters don’t trust it as much anymore and then more than that I think where they’ve gotten to is a place where they feel like even when they vote, and their vote counts the people they are voting for don’t do what they send them to either Baton Rouge or Washington to do.”

Mitchell says that Landry has a big task ahead of him tackling big issues like crime and education.

“I think these are huge problems and so I think that there’s different ways and different methods that could be used to solve some of those problems.”

Among state races headed into a runoff: Secretary of State, Attorney General and Treasurer.

The closest race of the night was for Rapides Parish Police Jury District B between incumbent Joe Bishop. Challenger Randy Wiggins lost by only three votes, 1,648 to 1,645. That race is not yet certified as Wiggins has asked for a recount.