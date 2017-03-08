Elderly Man Missing from Pineville

RPSO – On March 6th, 2017, at approximately 12:30 pm, deputies responded to the 600 block of Pearce Road, Pineville, in reference to a missing person. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the complainant who advised her husband, John Anthony “Jack”Cunningham, 86 years of age, had gone missing at approximately 8 am that morning. The complainant advised when she woke up, she found their 2004 tan Buick Century Louisiana licenses plate KGE628, gone from the driveway along with John.

The subject and the vehicle have been entered into the national database and have been broadcast to local law enforcement agencies.

MISSING: John Anthony “Jack” Cunningham W/M

5’ 10” tall, 170 pounds

blue eyes and gray hair

He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans and a tan jacket and is possibly driving a 2004 Buick Century, tan in color, LA license KGE628.

If anyone has seen or knows the whereabouts of Mr. Cunningham, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 318 473 6700.