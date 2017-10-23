Eight Arrested on Medicaid Welfare Fraud Charges

Eight Arrested on Multiple Medicaid Welfare Fraud Charges

Press Release – BATON ROUGE, LA – Attorney General Jeff Landry today announced eight arrests made by his award-winning Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. “The people of Louisiana deserve a Medicaid system that is not plagued with waste, fraud, and abuse,” said General Landry. “My office will continue fighting daily to root out welfare fraud.”

Alexis Arthur (29 of Opelousas – 10 counts), Derrick Freeman (37 of Ville Platte – 3 counts), Latoya Johnson (33 of Palmetto – 3 counts), Casey Joseph (30 of New Roads – 4 counts), Latanya Joseph (34 of New Roads – 4 counts), Yolanda Patton (40 of Crowley – 4 counts), Amanda Porter (46 of New Roads – 3 counts), and Chloe Prier (26 of Mansura – 3 counts) were arrested for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for Medicaid services while working other jobs.

They were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Medicaid fraud occurs when providers use the Medicaid program to obtain money they are not entitled to.

To report Medicaid fraud, abuse, and/or neglect in residential care facilities, AG Landry urges people to call his Medicaid Fraud Hotline at 888-799-6885 or visit www.AGJeffLandry.com.