Monday, October 14, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Edwards headed for runoff with Rispone

Char Thomas 0 Comments

(WBRZ) BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has been forced into a runoff election against Republican Eddie Rispone to determine if he’ll win a second term as the Deep South’s only Democratic governor.

Edwards was unable to top 50% of the vote in Saturday’s primary in the heart of Trump territory. He’ll face a head-to-head competition in the Nov. 16 runoff with Rispone, a Baton Rouge businessman and longtime GOP political donor.

National Republicans bombarded Louisiana with advertising and get-out-the-vote events to keep Edwards from a primary win.

President Donald Trump held an election eve, anti-Edwards rally. The president urged Louisiana’s voters to pick either Rispone or the race’s third-place finisher, Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham.

The Republican offensive against Edwards is expected to intensify over the race’s final five weeks.

A spokesperson for President Trump released the following statement:

“Congratulations to Eddie Rispone. John Bel Edwards’ days left as governor are numbered because, come November, the Bayou State will elect a Republican governor who will work with President Trump’s administration to move Louisiana forward.”

You May Also Like

Independence Day Events in Cenla

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Independence Day Events in Cenla

Burn Ban in Winn Parish

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Burn Ban in Winn Parish

LDWF Investigates Trees Cut Down on Bayou

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on LDWF Investigates Trees Cut Down on Bayou

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BREAKING: Northwest Broadcasting announced Thursday evening that a long-term agreement has been reached with AT&T that will result in Northwest’s 18 stations in ten markets being restored to the DIRECTV line-up. Northwest regrets the inconvenience this has placed on our valued viewers. Resumption of carriage may vary from market-to-market as it is at the discretion of DIRECTV.