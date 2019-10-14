Edwards headed for runoff with Rispone

(WBRZ) BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has been forced into a runoff election against Republican Eddie Rispone to determine if he’ll win a second term as the Deep South’s only Democratic governor.

Edwards was unable to top 50% of the vote in Saturday’s primary in the heart of Trump territory. He’ll face a head-to-head competition in the Nov. 16 runoff with Rispone, a Baton Rouge businessman and longtime GOP political donor.

National Republicans bombarded Louisiana with advertising and get-out-the-vote events to keep Edwards from a primary win.

President Donald Trump held an election eve, anti-Edwards rally. The president urged Louisiana’s voters to pick either Rispone or the race’s third-place finisher, Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham.

The Republican offensive against Edwards is expected to intensify over the race’s final five weeks.

A spokesperson for President Trump released the following statement:

“Congratulations to Eddie Rispone. John Bel Edwards’ days left as governor are numbered because, come November, the Bayou State will elect a Republican governor who will work with President Trump’s administration to move Louisiana forward.”