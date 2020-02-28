Friday, February 28, 2020
Local high school teacher and coach arrested on sex charges with student

Meagan Glover 0 Comments

Full press release below:

 

“Alexandria, La. (Feb. 27, 2020) – At approximately 11:30 a.m. Alexandria Police Detectives began an investigation into a complaint of an alleged sex offense involving an educator and a student of a local high school.

As a result of the investigation at 2:30 p.m. Joshua Ivory, 27, was charged with L.A. R.S. 14:81.4 Prohibited Sexual Conduct between Educator and Student. The incident did not take place on school property.

This incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

