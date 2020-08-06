Edgewood – Susek Dr. roundabout expected to be finished by August 8th

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development- (DOTD), advises the public that beginning Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 3:00 a.m., weather permitting, crews will be pouring concrete pavement at the intersection located at LA 3144 (Edgewood Drive) and Susek Drive. This pour should last approximately 8 hours. This night pour is needed due to the extreme heat during the day which is critical in reducing the evaporation rate (moisture loss) from concrete to minimize cracking according to DOTD specifications and in order to help with the overheating of work crews.