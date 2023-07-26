Ed Oliver from the Buffalo Bills hosts Back to School Bash

On Sunday, July 30th, Ed Oliver of the Buffalo Bills in Collaboration with First John Community Church-Baptist and T.A.S.T.E. of St John LLC will be Hosting a Back to School Bash from 3pm-5pm at 531 St John in Marksville, La. While Ed will not be present due to the start of training camp, he wants to invite all Grade school children and their families to this event. Kids attending the event will receive backpacks full of school supplies, hamburgers and hotdogs, music and a bounce house will also be featured for everyone to enjoy.

With the Houston Native having family roots in Louisiana, he wanted to make sure to give back to the community where he spent most of his summers. Ed is the son of Ed Oliver, Sr. (Marksville, La) and Dana Baker (Houston, TX).

Ed Oliver is a defensive tackle for the Buffalo Bills of the National Football League. He played college football at the University of Houston. In 2017, Oliver’s sophomore season, he was selected to the Walter Camp All-American First Team and won the Outland Trophy, presented to the nation’s top interior lineman. In 2019, Ed was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft at pick #9 to the Buffalo Bills.