Economist Predicts Economic Boom for Cenla by 2025

Central Louisiana is about to experience an economic boom in the next few years say experts, thanks to new manufacturing plants slated to come into the area. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey introduces us to an economist who believes projects coming in Alexandria and the surrounding areas could put the region on the fast track for growth.

Pineville residents Rick and Carolyn Graham say they see people hurting because of inflation and they are also concerned with the way workers tend to move out of Central Louisiana in search of better paying jobs.

Rick Graham said, “It’s really a heartbreaking thing and it’s got to stop somewhere… The youth is the future of our nation and the world and especially this area everyone wants to get out of school and leave the area but if they had a well paying job then they’d be more inclined to stay here. We need each and every one of them.”

Economist Loren C. Scott has been keeping his eye on Louisiana for more than 40 years and he says Central Louisiana should gain more than a thousand new construction jobs and hundreds of well-paying manufacturing jobs in the next few years. He calls it the most positive forecast he’s ever seen for the area.

Scott said, “You were already rising, your employment was already growing, but now it’s going to get an extra big kick in 2025.”

Three big projects are related to green energy. SunGas Renewables plans to repurpose the former international paper site, investing $1.8 billion in a plant that will create methanol marine fuel for shipping container vessels.

The Maersk shipping company has already committed to buying the product.

Next is CLECO’s $1.5 billion project called Diamond Vault, which is a carbon capture facility. The project seeks to reduce up to 95 percent of CO2 emissions at their Brame Energy power plant.

The captured CO2 will be injected into deep into the ground for permanent storage.

The third project involves an 80,800 square-foot facility at England Airpark to refine rare-earth materials for use in electric vehicles. UCORE will invest $75 million in the new plant.

Scott said, “These are very capital-intensive projects. Typically, the more capital-intensive a project the higher the skill level required. The higher the skill level involved the higher the pay tends to be.”

Graham says he’s glad to see the new jobs come into the area.

“You put people to work, and people are willing to work. It’s just where will they get a job that will pay them for their time.”

Scott projects that 2025 will be a big year for Cenla’s economy as he expects these projects to be fully underway.