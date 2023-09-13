Early Voting starts September 30th, Election Day is October 13th

The registrars of voters will open their offices from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for each day of early voting. When you go to cast your vote early, you will be asked to identify yourself with either a photo ID or signature on a voter affidavit. You may use a driver’s license, a Louisiana special ID, LA Wallet digital driver’s license, or some other generally recognized picture ID that has your name and signature. You can contact your local Registrar of Voters Office for specific locations, dates and times.

Here is a link to Rapides Parish Sample Ballot: Rapides Sample AVC Ballots for 10-14-23

Here is a link to Avoyelles Parish Sample Ballot: Avoyelles Sample AVC Ballots for 10-14-23

Here is a link to LaSalle Parish Sample Ballot: LaSalle Sample AVC Ballots for 10-14-23

Here is a link to Natchitoches Parish Sample Ballot: Natchitoches Sample AVC Ballots for 10-14-23

Here is a link to Allen Parish Sample Ballot: Allen Sample AVC Ballots for 10-14-23

For more information visit https://www.sos.la.gov/ElectionsAndVoting/Pages/default.aspx