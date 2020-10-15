Early Voting starts Oct. 16th

BATON ROUGE, La. — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding voters that early voting

begins Friday, Oct. 16, and continues through Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily,

excluding Sunday, Oct. 18, and Sunday, Oct. 25. He is also encouraging all eligible Louisianians to

consider voting early for the November 3 Presidential and Open Congressional Primary election.

Citizens who want to vote early may do so in person at the parish registrar of voters office or at

other designated locations. Due to Hurricane’s Laura and Delta, some polling locations have been

relocated. For a complete listing of early voting locations, please

visit https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/EarlyVoting.

Voters can utilize Louisiana’s award-winning, free smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to locate

their early voting site, election day voting site, or view their sample ballot. GeauxBot, the virtual

voter assistant, is also available to access pertinent election information such as registration

deadlines, election dates, polling locations, and hours. GeauxBot is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a

week by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our polling commissioners will be supplied with personal

protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and wipe down voting machines

between each voter. Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended,

although not required.

In addition to a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID, or a generally recognized ID with

picture and signature, voters may use a digital license via LA Wallet.

For more information, contact the Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.