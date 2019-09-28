Saturday, September 28, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Early voting for October 12th election begins Saturday, September 28th

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

A week long early voting period opens Saturday in Louisiana’s statewide election that will take place on October 12th.

Louisiana citizens can vote during the week long early voting period daily from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 5th, except on Sunday.

Seven statewide positions are on the ballot- governor of Louisiana, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer, agriculture commissioner and insurance commissioner.

Along with four constitutional amendments, associate supreme court justice, members of the state education board and state house and senate lawmakers.

You can visit the Louisiana Secretary of State website for more information.

You May Also Like

Pineville Rotary Club Gives Out Free Dictionaries

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Pineville Rotary Club Gives Out Free Dictionaries

Wreath-Laying Ceremony Kicks Off Near City Hall

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Wreath-Laying Ceremony Kicks Off Near City Hall

Call for Nominations & Entries for the 2017 Bizzy Awards

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Call for Nominations & Entries for the 2017 Bizzy Awards

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

July 24th Update - Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV