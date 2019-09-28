Early voting for October 12th election begins Saturday, September 28th

A week long early voting period opens Saturday in Louisiana’s statewide election that will take place on October 12th.

Louisiana citizens can vote during the week long early voting period daily from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 5th, except on Sunday.

Seven statewide positions are on the ballot- governor of Louisiana, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer, agriculture commissioner and insurance commissioner.



Along with four constitutional amendments, associate supreme court justice, members of the state education board and state house and senate lawmakers.

You can visit the Louisiana Secretary of State website for more information.