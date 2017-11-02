Early Voting Begins Friday

(Press Release) BATON ROUGE, La.—Secretary of State Tom Schedler is asking registered voters to note that early voting for the Nov. 18 Special Treasurer/Municipal General Election will begin FRIDAY, Nov. 3 due to the observance of Veterans Day next week.

“Because Friday, Nov. 10 is Veterans Day, which is a holiday recognized by the state, we must push early voting up one day to accommodate voters not losing a day to cast their ballot,” said Secretary Schedler. “It’s the perfect time to remind voters to dedicate their vote to a current or former soldier who served our country through the Honor Vets…Vote! program. While we anticipate turnout to be extremely low based on historical data, I hope that we can all agree that voting in honor of our service members is a great reason to participate on Election Day. You can get more information on the Honor Vets…Vote! program by visiting to www.sos.la.gov/honorvets.”

All Louisianians eligible to vote in the Special/Municipal Election can begin early voting FRIDAY, NOV. 3 and continue through SATURDAY, NOV. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, Nov. 5 and Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 10. Citizens who want to vote early may do so in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations. For a complete listing of early voting locations visit https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/EarlyVoting.

Voters should utilize Louisiana’s award-winning smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to find out where to early vote as well as whether they are eligible to vote in this election. Twenty-four parishes statewide only have the treasurer’s race on the ballot with an additional 32 parishes seeing the treasurer’s race as well as local propositions. Orleans Parish has high profile municipal races including mayor and city council, while eight additional parishes also have local candidate races.