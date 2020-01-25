Early Shooting Woes Costly in Wildcats Loss

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana College women’s basketball team could muster just 15 points in the first half and couldn’t recover in an 81-43 loss to the (RV) East Texas Baptist Tigers Thursday evening at H.O. West Fieldhouse.

The troubles started early for the Wildcats, who broke a six-plus minute drought to start the game when ZyUnn Cormier got a jumper to go to end the Tigers 14-0 run to start the game. An Alex Harrison three-ball with 5:30 left in the second quarter tried to give the Wildcats some life, but by that point the deficit was already 33-9 and the LC offense struggled to string together a run to cut into the lead.

Fr. G ZyUnn Cormier continued to dominate the scoring for the Wildcats, finishing the night with 21 points, five rebounds, and a pair of steals. So. G Kayla Kinney pitched in seven points and six rebounds. Fr. F Alex Harrison added in eight points.

LC had a tough night shooting, hitting just 20.3% from the field in the contest, including 20.0% from above the three-point arc, but was a consistent 77.8% from the free throw line.

The Wildcats (3-12, 1-6 ASC) look to rebound on Saturday against LeTourneau. Tip-off against the Yellow Jackets (9-7, 5-2 ASC) is set for 1:00 P.M. at H.O. West Fieldhouse.